Photo 3203
what climate change looks like in the desert
This is not a healthy saguaro. It's dying from the bottom up. Brace yourself. The next several photos will be nothing but dying saguaros.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
,
saguaro
,
climate-change
