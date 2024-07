I spotted this pile of yellow stuff in Vancouver and had to Google search what it was. Answer: sulphur. It's produced as a byproduct at Suncor's tar sands facilities in Alberta. It's stockpiled at the North Vancouver Sulphur Works, and from there, it is shipped to markets in Asia for use in manufacturing fertilizer. In the past ten years the price of sulfur has skyrocketed from $20/tonne to over $650/tonne. https://www.metafilter.com/122214/Downtown-Vancouvers-Mountain-of-Sulfer