Training for the Dragon Boat Race by blueberry1222
Photo 3384

Training for the Dragon Boat Race

I had to look up what this was once I returned home: "A unique celebration of the summer solstice...this festival is one of the largest dragon boat festivals outside of Asia."

https://rove.me/to/vancouver/dragon-boat-festival
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Photo Details

KV ace
Nice interaction with the paddlers and the film crew in the other boat. I was curious what the dome building was and found out it is science world… a hands on science museum.
July 10th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
@kvphoto I got a pretty decent photo of that building, I'll go ahead and post it now :)
July 10th, 2024  
KV ace
@blueberry1222 it is an eye catching building for sure.
July 10th, 2024  
