Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3384
Training for the Dragon Boat Race
I had to look up what this was once I returned home: "A unique celebration of the summer solstice...this festival is one of the largest dragon boat festivals outside of Asia."
https://rove.me/to/vancouver/dragon-boat-festival
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5133
photos
218
followers
144
following
927% complete
View this month »
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Latest from all albums
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
693
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
boat
,
race
,
vancouver
KV
ace
Nice interaction with the paddlers and the film crew in the other boat. I was curious what the dome building was and found out it is science world… a hands on science museum.
July 10th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
@kvphoto
I got a pretty decent photo of that building, I'll go ahead and post it now :)
July 10th, 2024
KV
ace
@blueberry1222
it is an eye catching building for sure.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close