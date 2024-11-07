Previous
Ancient Homes by blueberry1222
Photo 3495

Ancient Homes

A thousand years ago, a volcano in Arizona erupted and many of the refugees ended up rebuilding their lives here in Walnut Canyon. This is easily one of the strangest and most difficult places in the world to live. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walnut_Canyon_National_Monument
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise