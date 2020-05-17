Sign up
Previous
Next
338 / 365
Saguaro season
The Arizona state flower is the saguaro bloom. Spotted this birdie this morning walking into work. Not 100% sure what this white-wing dove is eating. Bugs maybe?
https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol/arizona/state-flower/saguaro-cactus-blossom
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
17th May 2020 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
arizona
