Photo 517
Don't Jump!
A crisis call box in effort to prevent suicides.
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/efforts-stall-to-stop-suicides-at-rio-grande-gorge-bridge/article_a57c6cc8-c40e-11ed-9dfa-f792beffdd3a.html
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
bridge
,
suicide-prevention
