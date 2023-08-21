Previous
Don't Jump! by blueberry1222
Photo 517

Don't Jump!

A crisis call box in effort to prevent suicides.

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/efforts-stall-to-stop-suicides-at-rio-grande-gorge-bridge/article_a57c6cc8-c40e-11ed-9dfa-f792beffdd3a.html
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Photo Details

