DTP (dead tree project) #10

Whatever kind of trees this was, I see them dead all around. Must have been a popular landscaping tree to plant, as I see them in front of most businesses. (Don't let the "new growth" fool you on the lower limbs. It's just the part that hasn't died yet. They seem to die from the top down. Note the specimen right beside it.)



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.