Previous
Photo 537
DTP (dead tree project) #11
Another dying citrus tree. This one is across the street from me. I took this picture about two weeks ago. Since then, the rest of the tree has died.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
dead-tree-project
Nigel Rogers
ace
Sad, but good capture.
October 18th, 2023
