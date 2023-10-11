Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #11

Another dying citrus tree. This one is across the street from me. I took this picture about two weeks ago. Since then, the rest of the tree has died.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Nigel Rogers ace
Sad, but good capture.
October 18th, 2023  
