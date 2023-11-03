Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #34 by blueberry1222
Photo 560

DTP (dead tree project) #34

Stand of dead and dying trees in a riparian preserve.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
