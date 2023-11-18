DTP (dead tree project) #49

This is a peach tree at an orchard I love taking photos of spring blossoms at. I doubt they will bloom next year, as all the trees look to have died this summer.



I promise, only five more photos to go to reach 54 images.



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona