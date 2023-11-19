Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #50 by blueberry1222
DTP (dead tree project) #50

It's never a good idea to plant big trees so close to a house. All that's alive on this jacaranda are suckers. The main tree is a goner.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
Bill Davidson
So sad….
November 19th, 2023  
