Photo 673
Playtime
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
nature
wildlife
otter
river otter
Dorothy
ace
Otters?
December 3rd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@illinilass
Yes, River Otters! There was a mother and 3 pups in this group but they were running all over the place so it was hard to get the whole group in one shot!
December 3rd, 2023
