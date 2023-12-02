Previous
Playtime by bluemoon
Playtime

2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Dorothy ace
Otters?
December 3rd, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
@illinilass Yes, River Otters! There was a mother and 3 pups in this group but they were running all over the place so it was hard to get the whole group in one shot!
December 3rd, 2023  
