My New Best Friend! by bluemoon
Photo 672

My New Best Friend!

I spent over an hour with this sweet little one-eyed owl this afternoon. Time well spent!! :)

It was the best day ever...after I left him I spotted a bunch of Northern Shoveler ducks, 3 Beavers and then 4 River Otters playing and fighting over a fish. Went a little farther and spotted another 6-8 otters, all eating fish they had caught. Some days are duds but today was dazzling!! :)

Hey Dave, this is why I don't do Street Photography. This is how my people portraits turn out, lots of awkward expressions!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Dang Paula. Of all the opportunities you had today and you chose this shot? Your focus is right on, and your compassion for wildlife is unmistaken. I admire your spirit and your excellence in photography.
December 2nd, 2023  
