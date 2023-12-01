My New Best Friend!

I spent over an hour with this sweet little one-eyed owl this afternoon. Time well spent!! :)



It was the best day ever...after I left him I spotted a bunch of Northern Shoveler ducks, 3 Beavers and then 4 River Otters playing and fighting over a fish. Went a little farther and spotted another 6-8 otters, all eating fish they had caught. Some days are duds but today was dazzling!! :)



Hey Dave, this is why I don't do Street Photography. This is how my people portraits turn out, lots of awkward expressions!