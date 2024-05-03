Snapping Turtle

This big girl was sitting in the middle of a parking lot (she blends in with the concrete perfectly) and I saw her when I drove by. My fear was that she had been hit but I pulled up and she appeared to be fine. I got down on my hands and knees to get this and gradually got closer. I'm not all that fast but I figured I could get up faster than she could get to me! :) Another lady came over and said someone had already called DNR to see if they could move her out of danger. Been there, done that before...never again. You really don't want to mess with these if you value your fingers!