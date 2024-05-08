Previous
Greater or Lesser Yellowlegs by bluemoon
Greater or Lesser Yellowlegs

Not sure which it is. I saw one pair of these shorebirds near the riverbank yesterday. I've never seen them before so I assume they're just passing through.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
