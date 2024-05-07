Sign up
Photo 798
Honked Off!
The usual commotion at the lake...Geese are so touchy! It seems everything and nothing at all sets them off!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1117
photos
92
followers
60
following
218% complete
798
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th May 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
geese
,
splash
,
goose
amyK
ace
Geese are so entertaining. Love that spray of water!
May 8th, 2024
