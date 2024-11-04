Sign up
Photo 929
This Little Piggy
...will not stop devouring all my bird food! He shows up daily, sometimes multiple times and will sit there until he's had his fill but he gets away with it because he's so cute! :)
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1260
photos
98
followers
66
following
254% complete
View this month »
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
birdfeeder
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice timing
November 5th, 2024
