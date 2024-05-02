Sign up
Photo 793
Eastern Kingbird
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1112
photos
92
followers
60
following
217% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd May 2024 3:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kingbird
,
eastern kingbird
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty. You must spend a good portion of your day outside. Good for you.
May 3rd, 2024
