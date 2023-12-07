Previous
A Splash of Color by bluemoon
Photo 678

A Splash of Color

7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 8th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Our state bird, Illinois.
December 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise