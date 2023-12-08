Previous
Hooty by bluemoon
I was lucky to even see this owl as there wasn't a lot of light left. I cranked up the ISO and hoped for the best. He sat there long enough to get a few pictures and I thought it was nice of him to provide his own frame!
Paula Fontanini

He’s so handsome and you so lucky.
December 9th, 2023  
Beautiful. You do have a lot of owls around you. And you are just the person to capture their image.
December 9th, 2023  
