Photo 679
Hooty
I was lucky to even see this owl as there wasn't a lot of light left. I cranked up the ISO and hoped for the best. He sat there long enough to get a few pictures and I thought it was nice of him to provide his own frame!
8th December 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th December 2023 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
owl
,
raptor
,
barred owl
,
george wyth state park
Dorothy
ace
He’s so handsome and you so lucky.
December 9th, 2023
Dave
ace
Beautiful. You do have a lot of owls around you. And you are just the person to capture their image.
December 9th, 2023
