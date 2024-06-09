Previous
Eagle Eye by bluemoon
Eagle Eye

I've gone by the Eagle nest several times since I've been back but I just don't see it. The adults are still around but my fear is it might have been blown down in one of the severe storms that went through the area while I was gone.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer
Corinne C ace
A fun and fabulous portrait!
June 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
amazing shot, love that eye!
June 16th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Fabulous
June 16th, 2024  
