October Surprise! by bluemoon
Photo 912

Just driving home when I spot this Bald Eagle flying just above me. Nice surprise but poor timing. It's really hard to go from driving to shooting that fast without ending up in the ditch!! Luckily it was a country road with little traffic! :)
