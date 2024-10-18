Sign up
Photo 912
October Surprise!
Just driving home when I spot this Bald Eagle flying just above me. Nice surprise but poor timing. It's really hard to go from driving to shooting that fast without ending up in the ditch!! Luckily it was a country road with little traffic! :)
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th October 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
bif
