Collision Course! by bluemoon
Photo 910

No need to comment...no pictures today so I'm using this odd reject from a few days ago. After cropping it gives the illusion that the airplane is headed straight for the moon!! :)
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Danette Thompson ace
I think it’s fabulous
October 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Maybe it is Icarus. He will probably have more success flying close to the moon than he had when he flew close to the sun ha ha
October 17th, 2024  
