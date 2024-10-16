Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 910
Collision Course!
No need to comment...no pictures today so I'm using this odd reject from a few days ago. After cropping it gives the illusion that the airplane is headed straight for the moon!! :)
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1241
photos
98
followers
67
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th October 2024 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
plane
,
airplane
Danette Thompson
ace
I think it’s fabulous
October 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Maybe it is Icarus. He will probably have more success flying close to the moon than he had when he flew close to the sun ha ha
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close