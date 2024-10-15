Previous
Yellow-Rumped Warbler? by bluemoon
Yellow-Rumped Warbler?

At least I think that's what it is. There were a bunch of them and you can't see it here but they have a small yellow patch on the wings.

These little things are high energy...they dart and flit around so fast it's nearly impossible to get and keep focus on them, not to mention they like to stay hidden in the foliage!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
