Amish Farmer

Went to Oelwein this afternoon with my sister to visit the garden center. There is an Amish community in Oelwein so you can expect to see horse drawn buggies along the shoulder of the roads but every now and then you'll see a farmer with his horse-drawn plow/discer out working the fields. There are huge numbers of horses in this area as they are used for work and transportation. The Fareway grocery store even has a hitching post in the parking lot...no kidding! I love to visit Oelwein.