Feisty Little Snapper

This Snapping Turtle was much smaller than the one I ran across a couple of months ago but this little snapper was extremely feisty and even aggressive. It was 8pm and I spotted this guy smack dab in the middle of the road so I stopped to see if I could move him. Well, not easily. Probably took me 10 minutes to try and nudge him into the grass and out of danger. They look slow but they can actually whip around and lunge. I even tried reasoning with him that I was just trying to save his life but NO, he was defiant to the end!