Meet Shriek the Red-Tailed Hawk by bluemoon
Photo 820

Meet Shriek the Red-Tailed Hawk

He's a talker...like non-stop shrieking/screaming! I'm not sure if he was talking to me or the 2 other hawks out there.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Harry J Benson ace
Text book quality
June 20th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
I can just imagine the screech!
June 20th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent
June 20th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Such a great capture!
June 20th, 2024  
