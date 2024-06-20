Sign up
Photo 821
Let Summer Begin
Don't laugh...this is why I don't do flowers but it's hot and the mosquitoes are vicious so I stayed home and headed to the backyard for a quick picture!! :)
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Tags
flowers
,
petunias
Harry J Benson
Pretty; nice and soft
June 21st, 2024
