Harrassed! by bluemoon
Harrassed!

He took the repeated attacks from the Red-Winged Blackbird for several minutes but finally enough was enough and he flew off. At one point it looked like the blackbird was actually on his back as he flew off into the distance.
23rd June 2024

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
*lynn
incredible photo!
June 24th, 2024  
Danette Thompson
Fabulous image. The RW Blackbird will get on the hawk’s back. They are relentless
June 24th, 2024  
