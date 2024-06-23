Sign up
252 / 365
Harrassed!
He took the repeated attacks from the Red-Winged Blackbird for several minutes but finally enough was enough and he flew off. At one point it looked like the blackbird was actually on his back as he flew off into the distance.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
3
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
immature
,
bald
,
raptor
,
red winged blackbird
,
wolf creek
,
eagle"
*lynn
ace
incredible photo!
June 24th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Fabulous image. The RW Blackbird will get on the hawk’s back. They are relentless
June 24th, 2024
