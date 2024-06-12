Previous
Turtle Rescue by bluemoon
251 / 365

Turtle Rescue

In the end I finally got him to the side of the road and into the grass. I didn't get a picture of him in the grass but he's almost there in this pic! What a fighter he was!
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Karen
Well done. They're such ancient, prehistoric-looking animals. Wonderful captures of them, I really appreciate being able to have such brilliant close-ups to see them properly.
June 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
June 14th, 2024  
Junan Heath
Wow, Fantastic capture!
June 14th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Oh wow!! Nice shot
June 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
not an easy task, thanks for helping him!
June 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
I love this head on view. They are so wonderfully prehistoric looking.
June 14th, 2024  
