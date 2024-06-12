Sign up
Turtle Rescue
In the end I finally got him to the side of the road and into the grass. I didn't get a picture of him in the grass but he's almost there in this pic! What a fighter he was!
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
turtle
,
snapper
,
snapping turtle
Karen
ace
Well done. They're such ancient, prehistoric-looking animals. Wonderful captures of them, I really appreciate being able to have such brilliant close-ups to see them properly.
June 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 14th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Wow, Fantastic capture!
June 14th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh wow!! Nice shot
June 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
not an easy task, thanks for helping him!
June 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love this head on view. They are so wonderfully prehistoric looking.
June 14th, 2024
