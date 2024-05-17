Previous
Mama Moose by bluemoon
Mama Moose

Spotted just before dark in Yellowstone Nat'l Park. It was with a smaller one and both were out in the open and were extremely patient with us as we took a few pictures.
Rob Z ace
What a super shot of her just checking you out. She doesn't look like the sort of Mama that you would want to have annoyed with you!
June 7th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous shot!
June 7th, 2024  
