Annoyed by bluemoon
Annoyed

He was being relentlessly harrassed by a Red-Winged Blackbird!

23rd June 2024

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Mark St Clair ace
lol…. Chased off by the little guy! Nice shot
June 24th, 2024  
