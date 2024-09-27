Previous
Harvest Gold by bluemoon
Harvest Gold

Harvest is in full swing this week in Iowa. Combines are working overtime, dust from the harvest hangs in the air and even the sky is hazy ...it's a sure sign Fall has officially arrived.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
amyK ace
Magical capture; the bokeh is excellent
September 28th, 2024  
