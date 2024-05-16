Previous
Wild & Free... by bluemoon
246 / 365

Wild & Free...

as they should be.

Plans to remove the horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota have been scrapped. The few who were behind the plan to rid the park of horses and longhorn have backed down due to public outrage! A win for all!

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=horses%20of%20theodore%20roosevelt%20national%20park&mid=8E9466DABC591B0525ED8E9466DABC591B0525ED&ajaxhist=0
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, so happy that they are staying in their natural habitat.
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
That’s good news, Paula!
Fabulous capture of this very beautiful horse.
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a gorgeous capture!
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise