Previous
246 / 365
Wild & Free...
as they should be.
Plans to remove the horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota have been scrapped. The few who were behind the plan to rid the park of horses and longhorn have backed down due to public outrage! A win for all!
https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=horses%20of%20theodore%20roosevelt%20national%20park&mid=8E9466DABC591B0525ED8E9466DABC591B0525ED&ajaxhist=0
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
2
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
801
244
802
77
245
803
246
804
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
16th May 2024 4:26pm
Tags
horse
,
wild horses
,
theodore roosevelt national park' mustang nature wildlife
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, so happy that they are staying in their natural habitat.
June 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
That’s good news, Paula!
Fabulous capture of this very beautiful horse.
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a gorgeous capture!
June 6th, 2024
Fabulous capture of this very beautiful horse.