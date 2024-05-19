Sign up
248 / 365
Mama Bear
A well-deserved rest from her twin terrors!
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Tags
nature
wildlife
yellowstone
black bear
mama bear
Karen
ace
What a magnificent creature. I wonder what she's hearing or smelling. Terrific capture, Paula.
June 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
What a trip you were on!!!! I would have a sensory overload a sensory overload
June 9th, 2024
