Fox in Yellowstone

Yes it actually snowed on us a couple times late in May while in Montana & Wyoming. This Fox just decided to lay down and wait it out.



The Fox situation at Yellowstone is kind of sad. We saw them running down roads among lines of cars begging for food which many people happily obliged them. We saw them jump up on a picnic table while 2 small children were eating. They have NO fear of humans....just not a good situation for people or the animals. Signs are everywhere warning people not to feed any of the animals and yet they do.