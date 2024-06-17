Previous
Red-Headed Woodpecker by bluemoon
Photo 818

Red-Headed Woodpecker

I usually see more Downy & Red-Bellied Woodpeckers but I went down to a nearby creek and found a lot Red-Heads over there. I didn't know til I googled it but the male & females look alike so this one could go either way!! :)
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Those stripes on the bird are just so perfectly aligned! Simply beautiful bird, and a fantastic shot.
June 18th, 2024  
Dave ace
Audubon had nothing on you. Beautiful portrait of a beautiful bird.
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
It looks like the bird is posing just for you!
June 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is gorgeous!
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise