Photo 818
Red-Headed Woodpecker
I usually see more Downy & Red-Bellied Woodpeckers but I went down to a nearby creek and found a lot Red-Heads over there. I didn't know til I googled it but the male & females look alike so this one could go either way!! :)
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red bellied woodpecker
,
wolf creek
Karen
ace
Those stripes on the bird are just so perfectly aligned! Simply beautiful bird, and a fantastic shot.
June 18th, 2024
Dave
ace
Audubon had nothing on you. Beautiful portrait of a beautiful bird.
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It looks like the bird is posing just for you!
June 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is gorgeous!
June 18th, 2024
