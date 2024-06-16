Sign up
Photo 816
Male Belted Kingfisher
This is only the second time I've ever spotted one of these and first time to get a picture.
16th June 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kingfisher
,
belted kingfisher
,
wolf creek
