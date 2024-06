Mt. Moran

The view of Mt. Moran which is part of the Grand Tetons from the Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming. One of the most memorable views I've EVER witnessed. There was a massive window inside the lounge area of the lodge and as soon as you walked into the room the mountains were all you saw and they had 2 huge fireplaces....I could live there forever it was SO beautiful.



When I was out taking this picture 2 moose showed up and someone else spotted a grizzly bear. Heaven on earth!