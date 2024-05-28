Sign up
Photo 812
Sundown at Monument Valley
Filler, no need to comment.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
6
2
2
365
NIKON Z 9
27th May 2024 8:31pm
golden hour
monument valley
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Paula... this is gorgeous. I love the color of the sky with the orange formations
June 17th, 2024
