Previous
Are you talkin to me? by bluemoon
Photo 828

Are you talkin to me?

12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
He’s either talking to you or he’s saying “cheese” to smile for the camera. Great capture of these two and I love it when the antlers are in velvet.
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise