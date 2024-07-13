Sign up
Photo 829
Iowa Sunset
I took this last night. I was just getting ready to go out and get a picture for today but got sidetracked by "Breaking News"!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
3
3
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer
5
3
3
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
12th July 2024 7:36pm
Tags
sunset
barn
rural
farm
iowa
gravel road
grain bin
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition and light
July 14th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
July 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful certainly looks like iowa
July 14th, 2024
