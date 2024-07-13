Previous
Iowa Sunset by bluemoon
Iowa Sunset

I took this last night. I was just getting ready to go out and get a picture for today but got sidetracked by "Breaking News"!
Paula Fontanini

Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition and light
July 14th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nice
July 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful certainly looks like iowa
July 14th, 2024  
