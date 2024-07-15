Sign up
Photo 833
Texas Longhorn
I think I took a wrong turn and ended up in Iowa...can you give me directions to Texas please?
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Paula Fontanini
1
365
NIKON Z 9
12th July 2024 8:12pm
Tags
cattle
,
cow
,
texas longhorn
,
hickory hills
