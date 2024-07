Watching & Waiting

There is a pair of Bald Eagles that have this particular tree they like to sit in on a regular basis. It's way out at the back of a farm field. I've tried to get a shot from the road but it's too far out so today I got the brilliant idea (after 4" of rain yesterday) to trek out along the edge of the field to see if I could get close enough. Well I was able get out a little way but had to stop or get stuck in the mud. Only 1 eagle out today.