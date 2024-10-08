Previous
Fall Splendor by bluemoon
Fall Splendor

Actually we don't have much color in the trees yet but these brilliant red vines climbing up a lot of the trees add a welcome splash of color.
Harry J Benson ace
Nice fall colours
October 9th, 2024  
amyK ace
Great vibrant color
October 9th, 2024  
