Photo 902
Fall Splendor
Actually we don't have much color in the trees yet but these brilliant red vines climbing up a lot of the trees add a welcome splash of color.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
NIKON Z 9
8th October 2024 5:45pm
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice fall colours
October 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great vibrant color
October 9th, 2024
