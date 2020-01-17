Sign up
Photo 1783
0117 - The Blue Church
I just cannot work out why this church in Bratislava is known as the Blue Church.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Bob Zwolinsky
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
