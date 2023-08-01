Sign up
Photo 3066
0801 - Volvo Wheel
Taken in the Volvo Museum in Gothenburg. Some great cars but impossible to get decent images because of the spotlight reflections on the paintwork.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
31st July 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks bright and shiny.
August 5th, 2023
