Previous
Next
0801 - Volvo Wheel by bob65
Photo 3066

0801 - Volvo Wheel

Taken in the Volvo Museum in Gothenburg. Some great cars but impossible to get decent images because of the spotlight reflections on the paintwork.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks bright and shiny.
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise