0804 - Just looking by bob65
Photo 3069

0804 - Just looking

4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
840% complete

Madeleine Pennock
You have made this photograph of wall art your own by including the people in the foreground. Nicely done!
August 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
My goodness there is so much going on.
August 6th, 2023  
