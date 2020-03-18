Previous
0318 - I'm Home by bob65
Photo 1838

0318 - I'm Home

I got home yesterday evening after 3 days of hard driving. Thank you for all you good wishes during my journey.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Bob Zwolinsky

bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier.
