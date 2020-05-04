Previous
0504 - Window at Clandon House by bob65
Photo 1883

0504 - Window at Clandon House

This picture taken in March 2012 will never to be repeated as this great early 18th century house burnt down in April 2015.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Bob Zwolinsky

bob65
Photo Details

