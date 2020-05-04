Sign up
Photo 1883
0504 - Window at Clandon House
This picture taken in March 2012 will never to be repeated as this great early 18th century house burnt down in April 2015.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
DSLR-A350
Taken
18th March 2012 2:06pm
